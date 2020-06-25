Partial disruption in 112, dial 1073 for emergency: Noida Police

The emergency 112 service of Uttar Pradesh Police will remain partially disrupted in Gautam Buddh Nagar district due to some employees testing positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. People have been advised to use the alternative 1073 number till then, a police spokesperson said.

"The general public is informed that the services of 112 have been partially disrupted due to some employees getting infected by the COVID-19. So as an alternative service, a distressed caller can contact for assistance on number 1073," he said. The district police, however, did not give any specific figures on the personnel infected with the novel virus nor did it give any estimate on complete resumption of the 112 service.

The district police also said that the night curfew due to COVID-19 will remain in effect from 8 pm to 6 am. Earlier the night curfew would start from 9 pm. The change has been made in line with a decision taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting in Meerut on June 17, the spokesperson said.