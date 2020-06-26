Left Menu
COVID-19: Gehlot asks officials to ensure health protocols are properly followed

At a high-level meeting, Gehlot instructed officials to cover a large number of people under a COVID-19 awareness campaign. Health Minister Raghu Sharma, chief secretary DB Gupta and other senior officials were present at the meeting, according to a release.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-06-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 00:26 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and directed officials to ensure health protocols are followed properly. At a high-level meeting, Gehlot instructed officials to cover a large number of people under a COVID-19 awareness campaign. In recent days, Dholpur and Bharatpur districts have witnessed the maximum rise in coronavirus cases, the meeting was informed.

The state saw a spurt in COVID-19 cases after the return of labourers and medical students from Kuwait, UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan etc. Health Minister Raghu Sharma, chief secretary DB Gupta and other senior officials were present at the meeting, according to a release.

