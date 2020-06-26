Left Menu
Man involved in recent firing incident at jewellery shop in Najafgarh held

A man allegedly involved in a recent incident of firing at a jewellery shop in Najafgarh and also wanted in other criminal cases was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday.

A man allegedly involved in a recent incident of firing at a jewellery shop in Najafgarh and also wanted in other criminal cases was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday. The accused, Harish, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, is alleged to be a "sharpshooter" of an inter-state gang, they said.

He was involved in a spate of criminal incidents, which he, along with his associates, committed within a span of just last two weeks. The charges include murders, car-jacking, firing incidents on jewellery shops and property dealer offices for the purpose of extortion, police said. One sophisticated pistol with four live cartridges was recovered from him. A motorcycle, which he robbed at gunpoint on June 23 from Delhi's Jaffarpur Kala area, was also recovered, they said.

According to police, several back-to-back firing incidents were reported in Delhi on June 23. In one of the incident, the accused, along with his associates, fired on the glass doors of PC Jewellers and Gahana Jewellers, both in the Najafgarh area, and also left behind a threatening message on a paper slip, they said. In another such incident, the accused, along with his associates, fired two bullet rounds on the glass door of the office of a property dealer in the Nawada area.

"On Wednesday, we received specific  information that one of the accused involved in back-to-back firing incidents of June 23 has been identified as Harish, who is already wanted in two murder cases besides one car-jacking and one attempt-to-murder case in Haryana. He will pass through Najafgarh-Dhansa Road in the midnight. A trap was laid and Harish was arrested,” said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). During interrogation, Harish told police that he along with his associates used to execute criminal activities on the instructions of Sethi and Kapil who are presently lodged in jail, and are associated with “Lawrence Bisnoi-Akshay Palda-Kala Jathedi” gang, police said.

