Odisha to develop disaster resilient power infrastructure in cyclone-prone coastal districts

The Odisha government on Thursday said that it would develop disaster resilient power infrastructure worth Rs 19,000 crores in cyclone-prone coastal districts of the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-06-2020 05:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 05:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Thursday said that it would develop disaster resilient power infrastructure worth Rs 19,000 crores in cyclone-prone coastal districts of the state. As per the state government, four districts namely Kendrapara, Bhadrakh, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur will be taken up in the first phase and five other coastal districts -- Puri, Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam and Gajapati in the second phase.

"Considering various facets of the plan and progress made so far, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed concerned departments to expedite the implementation on an emergency basis. Further, Tripathy directed GIRDCO and OPTCL to form a 'think tank' to add expertise on technical, financial, quality monitoring, advocacy and regulative issues of the projects under the plan," an official statement said. Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena suggested making the overhead cabling and poles resilient against the wind speed of 300 kilometres per hour, "as the highest recorded wind speed during cyclones in South Asia region is around 315 kilometres per hour".

As per officials, it was decided that "underground cabling would be done in town areas and cyclone resilient overhead cabling would be done in rural areas." Financial Director, GRIDCO, Gagan Swain appraised that the incubation period for the project would be three years after necessary approval from the Centre. (ANI)

