One terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter
An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter, which broke out between terrorists and security forces at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-06-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 08:06 IST
More details are awaited.
On June 25, two terrorists were neutralised in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore. (ANI)
