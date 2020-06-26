Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major fire doused at Raguvanshi Mills in Mumbai

After visiting the scene, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said the blaze was triggered by a short circuit and the heavy smoke made it difficult for the fire fighters to find the source of the flames.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 10:49 IST
Major fire doused at Raguvanshi Mills in Mumbai

The major fire that broke out at a commercial building in Raghuvanshi Mill compound at Lower Parel here was completely doused on Friday, after nearly 23 hours of fire-fighting efforts, an official said. While no casualties were reported in the incident, one of the fire brigade officers sustained a minor cut injury during the operation, the official said.

The blaze had erupted on the ground floor of the three-storey P-2 building in Raghuvanshi Mill compound at around 9.30 pm on Thursday. The fire soon spread to the upper floors of the structure and was tagged as a 'level-4' fire by afternoon.

According to a civic officer, the blaze was brought under control after 18 hours of efforts in the early hours of the day and was completely doused by 8.20 am. After visiting the scene, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said the blaze was triggered by a short circuit and the heavy smoke made it difficult for the fire fighters to find the source of the flames.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Motorola One Fusion+ Launch In India; Know All About Second Sale On Flipkart

The much anticipated mid-range smartphone Motorola One Fusion by Motorola went on sale for the first time on 24th June 2020 at 12 PM on Flipkart. The sale went over just in a fraction of seconds after it was listed by Flipkart for end users...

SKorea police raid office of anti-North leafleting activist

South Korea police on Friday raided the office of an activist whose anti-Pyongyang leafleting campaign has intensified tensions with North Korea. Police said officers visited the Seoul office of Park Sang-Hak to confiscate leaflets, account...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now10 times more Americans may be infectedGovernment experts believe more than 20 million Americans could have contracted the coronavirus, 10 times more than official counts, indicatin...

Three held for illegal cattle transportation in Karnataka

Eleven heads of cattle being illegally transported in a truck were sized and three people arrested at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday. The cattle were found when police intercepted the truck at the Charmady c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020