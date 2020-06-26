Three held for illegal cattle transportation in Karnataka

Eleven heads of cattle being illegally transported in a truck were sized and three people arrested at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Friday. The cattle were found when police intercepted the truck at the Charmady check post on Thursday during a routine check, they said.

The three persons in the vehicle did not have valid documents for transporting cattle. Police seized the vehicle and the cattle -- five buffaloes, four cows and two calves.

The driver of the truck and two other occupants have been arrested, police added..