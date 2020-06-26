13 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar's Gopalganj

Thirteen people have been killed while several others were injured due to lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in Bihar's Gopalganj on Friday, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Upendra Pal confirmed. "Thirteen people were killed due to lightning strikes. Seven people were killed in Sadar sub-division and six were killed in Hathua. There was a thunderstorm. A few people were working in the farms in different parts of the district when they were hit by lightning," Pal said.

"The injured people were admitted in Sadar hospital and treatment is being done. The rainwater has collected in the hospital premises and it is causing difficulty for the visitors," he added. The death toll due to thunderstorm and lightning strikes in Bihar has climbed to 92, the state Disaster Management Department (DMD) said.

On Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. (ANI)