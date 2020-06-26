Left Menu
CBSE, ICSE board results to be announced by July 15: SC assured

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that the board examination results will be declared by July 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:59 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that the board examination results will be declared by July 15. A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar accepted the revised assessment scheme notification submitted by the CBSE.

"After perusing the draft notification we permit the CBSE to issue the notification, class 10 and 12 exams of CBSE scheduled for July 1-15 will be governed by this order," the bench said and disposed of the petition. CBSE and ICSE have also assured the court that the results of the examinations will be declared by July 15, the apex court observed.

ICSE, on the other hand, told the top court that they might give an option to the class 10 students to write the exams at a later stage as well. "Our averaging marks formula is different than CBSE. I have gone through the CBSE's affidavit. Our affidavit is more or less the same. But our averaging formula is not the same as the CBSE one," advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the ICSE, submitted.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition, filed by a group of parents through advocate Rishi Malhotra, seeking directions to cancel the remaining CBSE exams in view of the health risk of COVID-19. The court was also hearing a similar petition regarding the ICSE exams. Notably, the CBSE and ICSE had yesterday told the apex court that the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been canceled.

CBSE exams for class 10 students stand canceled, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said and added that they don't have to give any examinations. Mehta further submitted that as soon as conditions are conducive, CBSE exams for class 12 students, who opt for it, will be conducted. ICSE had informed the court that it will also cancel the class 10 and 12 board exams. However, it had disagreed with allowing the students to give the exam later.

