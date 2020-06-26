Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:04 IST
These are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL21 UP-PM PM launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rozgar Abhiyan' Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities. DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India registers over 17,000 COVID-19 daily cases for first time; death toll crosses 15,000-mark New Delhi: The highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases went past 17,000 on Friday, pushing India's tally to 4,90,401, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL26 CBSE-LD ASSESSMENT-SCHEME Marks for cancelled CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to be based on students' best performing subjects New Delhi: Marks for the pending class 10, 12 exams, which have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects, according to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s four-point assessment scheme.

DEL15 UP-LD PRIYANKA 'I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter': Priyanka dares UP govt New Delhi: "I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said, as she alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is threatening her through various departments for speaking the truth. DEL24 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: Two militants were on Friday killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

DEL27 JK-ATTACK-CRPF CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in J-K's Anantnag Srinagar: A CRPF personnel was injured when militants opened fire at a security forces party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. LEGAL LGD6 VIRUS-SC-LD CBSE EXAMS SC approves CBSE’s scheme on cancellation of board exams, re-assessment formula New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Centre and the CBSE to cancel the remaining board examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic and gave the go-ahead to its scheme to award marks to students for the cancelled papers scheduled to be held in July. FOREIGN FGN14 US-BIDEN-LD INDIA Biden seeks restoration of peoples' rights in Kashmir; disappointed with CAA, NRC Washington: Democratic presidential nominee and former US vice president Joe Biden wants India to take necessary steps to restore the rights of Kashmiris, and has expressed disappointment over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the implementation of the NRC in Assam. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 UN-GUTERRES-LD MULTILATERALISM Multilateral structures like UNSC have teeth but show little or no appetite to bite: UN chief United Nations, Jun 26 (PTI) Multilateral instruments such as the UN Security Council have teeth but "show little or no appetite to bite,” UN chief Antonio Guterres has said as he underlined the need for "effective and inclusive" multilateralism. By Yoshita Singh FGN20 US-INDIA-TRAFFICKING-REPORT India making significant efforts towards eliminating human trafficking: US report Washington: India made significant efforts towards the elimination of human trafficking in 2019, but did not fully meet the minimum standards, according to a US report. By Lalit K Jha BUSINESS DEL18 BIZ-SWISSBANKS-INDIA-LIST Money in Swiss banks: India at 77th place, accounts for just 0.06% of all foreign funds New Delhi/Zurich: India has moved down three places to 77th rank in terms of money parked by its citizens and enterprises with Swiss banks at the end of 2019, while the UK has retained its top position, as per the latest data from Switzerland's central bank.

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU's blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable.

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is - to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers.

Conducting 2000 active investigations connected to Chinese Communist Party: FBI

Terming China the greatest threat to the US economy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI said it is conducting more than 2,000 active investigations connected to the Chinese Communist Party. FBI Director Christopher Wray called China th...

UPDATE 2-German 10-year yields hit one-month low as risk appetite takes a hit

German 10-year government bond yields hit one-month lows while Italian yields rose as investors risk appetite soured on Thursday.Investors turned cautious as rising coronavirus cases stoked fears of a second wave of infection, the IMF slash...

'Neurological, psychiatric complications in COVID-19 patients identified'

Scientists have developed a detailed snapshot of the neurological complications in COVID-19 patients, an advance that may help establish the mechanisms of these symptoms, and lead to the development of potential treatments for the deadly di...

Australian lawmaker investigated in China influence probe

An Australian state lawmaker was suspended from his party Friday and his home was searched in an investigation of alleged influence by China. Police and intelligence officers searched the Sydney home of New South Wales state lawmaker Shaoqu...
