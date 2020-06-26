These are the top stories at 1 pm: NATION DEL21 UP-PM PM launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rozgar Abhiyan' Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities. DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India registers over 17,000 COVID-19 daily cases for first time; death toll crosses 15,000-mark New Delhi: The highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases went past 17,000 on Friday, pushing India's tally to 4,90,401, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL26 CBSE-LD ASSESSMENT-SCHEME Marks for cancelled CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to be based on students' best performing subjects New Delhi: Marks for the pending class 10, 12 exams, which have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects, according to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s four-point assessment scheme.

DEL15 UP-LD PRIYANKA 'I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter': Priyanka dares UP govt New Delhi: "I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said, as she alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is threatening her through various departments for speaking the truth. DEL24 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: Two militants were on Friday killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

DEL27 JK-ATTACK-CRPF CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in J-K's Anantnag Srinagar: A CRPF personnel was injured when militants opened fire at a security forces party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. LEGAL LGD6 VIRUS-SC-LD CBSE EXAMS SC approves CBSE’s scheme on cancellation of board exams, re-assessment formula New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Centre and the CBSE to cancel the remaining board examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic and gave the go-ahead to its scheme to award marks to students for the cancelled papers scheduled to be held in July. FOREIGN FGN14 US-BIDEN-LD INDIA Biden seeks restoration of peoples' rights in Kashmir; disappointed with CAA, NRC Washington: Democratic presidential nominee and former US vice president Joe Biden wants India to take necessary steps to restore the rights of Kashmiris, and has expressed disappointment over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the implementation of the NRC in Assam. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 UN-GUTERRES-LD MULTILATERALISM Multilateral structures like UNSC have teeth but show little or no appetite to bite: UN chief United Nations, Jun 26 (PTI) Multilateral instruments such as the UN Security Council have teeth but "show little or no appetite to bite,” UN chief Antonio Guterres has said as he underlined the need for "effective and inclusive" multilateralism. By Yoshita Singh FGN20 US-INDIA-TRAFFICKING-REPORT India making significant efforts towards eliminating human trafficking: US report Washington: India made significant efforts towards the elimination of human trafficking in 2019, but did not fully meet the minimum standards, according to a US report. By Lalit K Jha BUSINESS DEL18 BIZ-SWISSBANKS-INDIA-LIST Money in Swiss banks: India at 77th place, accounts for just 0.06% of all foreign funds New Delhi/Zurich: India has moved down three places to 77th rank in terms of money parked by its citizens and enterprises with Swiss banks at the end of 2019, while the UK has retained its top position, as per the latest data from Switzerland's central bank.

