Three terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Awantipora
Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter, which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chewa Ular in Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district on Friday.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:20 IST
Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter, which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chewa Ular in the Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district on Friday.
The operation is currently underway, the police said. On June 25, two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Sopore.
