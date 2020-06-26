Left Menu
Lindiwe Zulu launches National Drug Master Plan to mark International Day

The NDMP is a blueprint for combating the scourge of alcohol and substance abuse which has reached epidemic proportions in South Africa.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Webinar will be addressed by, among others, Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu will on Friday commemorate International Day Against Drug Abuse by launching the country's National Drug Master Plan (NDMP).

The overarching goal of the National Drug Master Plan is to prevent drug use before it starts, early intervention to ensure substance users receive treatment and rehabilitation services and reducing the demand for illicit drugs.

The theme of this year's commemoration, which will be held virtually, is: "Value yourself and make healthy choices against alcohol, tobacco and drug abuse to minimize the spread of COVID-19".

This year's commemoration takes place at a time when the global community is confronting the major socio-economic challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic which further presents unique challenges for persons with substance use disorders and those in recovery.

The commemoration coincides occurs in the context of the nationwide activities of the Youth Month programme, as young people comprise the vast majority of illicit drug users. Given this, there is a clear need for prevention efforts directed towards the youth.

"Government remains resolved to tackle the scourge of alcohol and substance abuse in South Africa. In this regard, the Department has established the Central Drug Authority (CDA) - a multi-sectoral forum to tackle the scourge of alcohol and substance abuse," said the Department of Social Development in a statement.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Webinar will be addressed by, among others, Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu.

The National Drug Master Plan can be accessed here.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

