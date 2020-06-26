Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar govt seeks report from every district on damage due to thunderstorms, lightning

Bihar government has sought a report about damage in every district due to thunderstorms and lightning, Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar said on Friday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:33 IST
Bihar govt seeks report from every district on damage due to thunderstorms, lightning
Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar speaking to ANI in Patna on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar government has sought a report about damage in every district due to thunderstorms and lightning, Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar said on Friday. "The incident is unfortunate. 93 people died due to lighting strikes in the state. The government has announced financial assistance. We have sought a report on how many animals have died due to lightning. The government will also provide financial help to the affected cattle owners. Mostly farmers who were working in the fields during the day have died in lightning strikes. It is a natural disaster," Kumar told ANI.

"The state government is with the farmers and will help them if their crops were damaged. We have sought a report from every district. The government has also issued a warning about lighting and asked people not be out in the open during those circumstances," he said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and also urged citizens to follow safety norms during bad weather conditions issued by the disaster management department.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in eight districts of Bihar. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital: Sources.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital Sources....

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian to join Ashoka University as professor of economics

New Delhi, Jun 26 PTI&#160;Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian will join Ashoka University as a professor in the department of economics beginning July, the university said in a statement on Friday. Subramanian is currently vis...

Dismissing canards against power reforms, R K Singh says making sector viable only challenge left

Brushing aside canards being spread by certain lobbies against reforms, Power Minister R K Singh on Friday said the only challenge left is to make the sector viable through efforts like amendments in the Electricity Act and revising tariff ...

West Bengal govt to use ISRO's remote-sensing tech to assess crop damage

With a view to speed up the process of insurance claim settlement for farmers, the West Bengal government has decided to use ISROs data-collection technology to verify and assess the quantum of destruction caused to crops due to severe weat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020