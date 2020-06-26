France rules out further full nuclear plant closure after Fessenheim

The French government ruled out any further full closure of nuclear power sites after the planned shutdown of two reactors at its Fessenheim plant in eastern France, the energy ministry sources said on Friday. French state-controlled utility EDF planned to close the second nuclear reactor of Fessenheim plant early next week as French government moves to reduce the share of atomic power in its electricity mix to 50% by 2035 from the more than 71% currently.

The first reactor at Fessenheim halted production at the end of February.