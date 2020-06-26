Left Menu
SP workers protesting against price rise, unemployment lathi-charged in UP

"The lathi-charge on party workers protesting against unemployment, price rise, and law and order in the state shows how the failed BJP government is trying to suppress the voice of people on the issues of public interest," Yadav said. He also posted some pictures of the police action on the party workers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:19 IST
Police lathi-charged a group of Samajwadi Party workers marching to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in protest against the rise in petrol and diesel prices, unemployment and "poor" law and order situation here on Friday. Condemning the police action, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said it was "grossly undemocratic".

When contacted, a senior police officer said "mild force" was used to disperse the SP workers when they were marching towards the Assembly. "The lathi-charge on party workers protesting against unemployment, price rise, and law and order in the state shows how the failed BJP government is trying to suppress the voice of people on the issues of public interest," Yadav said.

He also posted some pictures of the police action on the party workers. The SP president also targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over an investor summit. "Instead of giving temporary job under MNREGS, the government and the CM should tell how many agreements, with support of banks, were worked out on ground from the so-called investor summit and defence expo and how many people got jobs in reality," he said in a separate tweet.

