Digvijaya protests attack on Cong MLA Bhargava's office

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and others on Friday afternoon staged a sit-in here to protest ransacking of the office of local Congress MLA Shashank Bhargava. A case has been registered against Bhargava for allegedly making an objectionable remark about a woman Union minister during a protest against rising fuel prices.

Singh and other Congress leaders including former Madhya Pradesh ministers P C Sharma and Jitu Patwari staged the sit-in alongwith Bhargava himself. "I strongly condemn the attack on Bhargava and demand immediate arrest of those behind the incident," Singh said.

The Rajya Sabha member alleged that the police did not name the assailants in the FIR under pressure despite knowing their identity. Following Bhargava's controversial remarks, BJP leaders staged a protest against him. Subsequently, unidentified persons pelted stones at his office-cum-factory and ransacked it.

Bhargava termed the attack as "life-threatening". PTI COR MAS KRK KRK.