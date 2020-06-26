Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count goes beyond 20,000-mark

With the addition of 219 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, its tally of patients crossed the 20,000-mark on Friday, the state health department said. The number of cases in the district now stands at 20,058, it said.

The death of eight patients in the last 24 hours took the district's fatality count to 1,398, the department said in a statement. According to it, 210 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals recovered from the infection and were given discharge in the last 24 hours. Of them, 202 were from Ahmedabad city, while eight others were residents of different villages in the district.

Of the total 1,772 COVID-19 fatalities registered in Gujarat so far, as many as 1,398 deaths were from Ahmedabad district alone. While 1,346 victims were from the city, 52 deaths have been reported in different villages of Ahmedabad district.

Of the 219 new cases, 205 were recorded in Ahmedabad city, while 14 patients were from rural parts of the district. Out of the total 20,058 cases registered in Ahmedabad district so far, as many as 19,285 were from the city, while 773 others were reported in other parts of the district so far.