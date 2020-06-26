Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Congress observes 'Shaheed Ko Salam Diwas' to honour martyrs of Galwan valley

Goa Congress on Friday observed "Shaheed Ko Salam Diwas" in remembrance of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:25 IST
Goa Congress observes 'Shaheed Ko Salam Diwas' to honour martyrs of Galwan valley
Goa Congress observed Shaheed Ko Salam Diwas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Congress on Friday observed "Shaheed Ko Salam Diwas" in remembrance of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15. A silent protest was held at Azad Maidaan, Panjim after paying tributes to the brave soldiers by lighting candles. Congress state president Girish Chodankar, Opposition leader Digambar Kamat and others leaders were present.

Speaking to ANI Digambar Kamat, Opposition leader said, "Some days back, on our country's border with China one incident took place where Chinese tried to enter our territory and in that scuffle our 20 jawans lost their lives so our party has organised this program all across the country to pay our respects to all these jawans." "In the history of our country we have seen that whenever such a thing happens the whole country gets united forgetting caste, creed, religion, party and everything," he added.

Goa State President, Girish Chodankar said, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi have given a strong message to the government to take a strong decision, don't bow down before China and don't give them upper hand". "They were unarmed and were killed by the Chinese. We condemn this act and we strongly stand by our military, families of those jawans. We want to send a strong message across the country that for us the country's interest is utmost," he added.

On the call of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress organised a nationwide campaign 'Shaheed ko Salam Diwas' across India on Friday to pay homage to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand extends lockdown till July 31

The Jharkhand government announced an extension of the lockdown till July 31 on Friday to contain the spread of COVID-19. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31, Ch...

Civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district

One civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mandhar area of Kerni sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further details of the incident are awaited.Meanwhile, in another incident, a six-year-old child was kill...

Golf-Gordon takes Connecticut lead as another player tests positive

Will Gordon made the most of his sponsors exemption as he grabbed the early second-round clubhouse lead at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut on Friday as a third PGA Tour player tested positive for COVID-19. Gordon, in his...

Imran Khan says he would become ambassador of Kashmiri people

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he would become the ambassador of the Kashmiri people to raise their issues. Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020