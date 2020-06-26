HP records 25 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 865

Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the state's total tally of cases to 865 on Friday, officials said. Among the fresh cases, 16 were reported from Kangra, three from Hamirpur, two from Una, and one each from Chamba, Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said, adding that the number of active cases in the state stood at 350.

In Kangra, a majority of the fresh cases were those who recently returned from Delhi-NCR, a district official said. Twenty patients -- 11 from Kangra, four from Hamirpur, two from Una and one each from Shimla, Solan and Chamba -- have recovered from the infection on Friday, Dhiman said.

So far, 494 people have recovered, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, he said. Himachal Pradesh has reported eight deaths due to the virus so far.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases in the state at 109, followed by 108 in Kangra, 45 in Solan, 28 in Una, 19 in Shimla, 13 in Sirmaur, 12 each in Bilaspur and Chamba, two in Mandi, and one each in Kullu and Kinnaur. Seven villages in five gram panchayats in Hamirpur district have been declared as containment zones, a district official said.

The five gram panchayats are Dabhriana, Kathiana, Jandroo, Lagmanwin and Darbyar, according to an order issued by Hamirpur District Magistrate Harikesh Meena..