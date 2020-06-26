Deceptive acts of China being condemned world over: Gajendra Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said deceptive acts of China are being condemned all over the world. This is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic relations due to which the country had earlier cornered Pakistan at the global stage, he said.

The people of India have the ability to give a befitting reply to China within two minutes, he said. The boycott of Chinese goods has started on its own, Shekhawat said in a statement. The Union minister addressed a virtual rally with public representatives and local body leaders on Friday.

He also said India has established "a leading position in the world in the control and combat of COVID-19 under the leadership of the prime minister". Shekhawat said BJP workers of Rajasthan have proved that they are always at the forefront. They are providing more relief material and equipment as social service than the Congress government of the state, he said.

Former minister Srichand Kripalani said the present Congress government is treating the people of the state with "disrespect". The state government discontinued the Annapurna scheme launched under the BJP rule, he said. He said that if the chief minister could have carried out the work done by the previous government properly, the citizens would have got ample relief during the coronavirus period. Nevertheless, BJP workers have done their duty by providing human service, food, sanitizer, masks to the public on the streets, Kripalani said.