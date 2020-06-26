Left Menu
Development News Edition

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Ladakh on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:52 IST
4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Ladakh on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres. There were no reports of any damage, officials said.

Its epicentre was in Ladakh, the Meteorological Department said, adding that tremors were also felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley and Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu region. The Himalayan region is highly prone to earthquakes.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Dolphins owner Ross pledges $13M to fighting racism

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pledged 13 million over the next four years to combating systemic racism through his nonprofit RISE foundation. Growing up in Detroit, I saw firsthand what racism did to tear apart our community, destroy li...

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles on rising coronavirus cases; banks lead declines

Wall Streets major indexes tumbled on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases and as financial shares tumbled after the Federal Reserve moved to cap bank dividend payments. Sev...

Mexico City police chief shot in assassination attempt, blames drug cartel

Mexico Citys chief of police was shot and injured and two of his bodyguards killed in a dramatic assassination attempt early on Friday that he quickly blamed on one of Mexicos most powerful drug gangs, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel CJNG...

Jharkhand extends lockdown till July 31

The Jharkhand government announced an extension of the lockdown till July 31 on Friday to contain the spread of COVID-19. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31, Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020