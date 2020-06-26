Security forces launch search operation after militants fire in air in JK’s Bandipora

Security forces launch search operation after militants fire in air in JK’s BandiporaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:56 IST
Security forces on Friday launched a cordon and search operation in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir after motorcycle-borne militants fired some shots in the air near a check-point, police said
“On specific input, when a naka was laid in Markundal Rotary in Sumbal area (in the north Kashmir district), two bike-borne militants fled after firing some rounds in the air,” a police official said
He said the security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in the area to trace the militants.