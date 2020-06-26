COVID-19: 787 test positive, Pune count now 19,027

Pune district reported 787 novelcoronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19count to 19,027, a health official said on Friday

The death toll reached 674 with 19 succumbing to theinfection during this period, he said, while 331 persons weredischarged after recovery

"Of the 787 cases, 606 are in Pune city limits, whichnow has 14,926 patients. The number of cases in PimpriChinchwad is 2,550 while it 1,548 in rural and cantonmentareas," he added.