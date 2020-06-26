Man held for stealing mother's ornaments, phone in Jalna

A 20-year-old man was arrested forallegedly stealing his mother's ornaments in Chandanzira areaof Jalna district, police said on Friday

Nazrana Shaikh lodged a theft complaint in Thursdayabout ornaments and a cellphone being stolen from her home,Inspector S Kauthale said

"Our probe zeroed in on her son Sameer who wasarrested. He stole silver ornaments and the cellphone. A boxcontaining gold he hid behind a water tank as it was too heavyto carry," he added.