Civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district

One civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mandhar area of Kerni sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:58 IST
One civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mandhar area of Kerni sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further details of the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a six-year-old child was killed as terrorists attacked the security forces in Anantnag district on Friday. Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles informed that the incident took place when terrorists started firing at CRPF picket at Bijbehaara. (ANI)

