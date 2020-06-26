Civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district
One civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mandhar area of Kerni sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:58 IST
One civilian was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mandhar area of Kerni sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Further details of the incident are awaited.
Meanwhile, in another incident, a six-year-old child was killed as terrorists attacked the security forces in Anantnag district on Friday. Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles informed that the incident took place when terrorists started firing at CRPF picket at Bijbehaara. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Poonch
- Jammu and Kashmir
- CRPF
- Anantnag
ALSO READ
Pakistan reports record single day spike in COVID-19 infections: Health Ministry
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Baramulla
Pakistan names uncapped Haider Ali, Kashif Bhatti in 29-player squad for England tour
Haider Ali gets maiden call-up for Pakistan's tour of England
Cricket-Recalled Sohail, uncapped Haider in Pakistan squad for England tour