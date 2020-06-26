Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand extends lockdown till July 31

"Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a tweet. The extension order shall come into force with immediate effect, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said, adding that the movement of individuals shall continue to remain prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-06-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:59 IST
Jharkhand extends lockdown till July 31
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand government announced an extension of the lockdown till July 31 on Friday to contain the spread of COVID-19. "Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a tweet.

The extension order shall come into force with immediate effect, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said, adding that the movement of individuals shall continue to remain prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am. "All activities permitted prior to this order shall remain permitted. The activities to remain prohibited are closure of schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, shopping malls...," the order said.

Interstate and intrastate bus services, hotels, lodges, inns and dine-in restaurants will not be in operation during this period, it added. Spas, salons and barber shops will continue to remain closed till July-end.

Face masks have been made compulsory at public places, workplaces and during transport, the order said. "Movement of individuals into the state by private vehicles, taxis shall continue to require an e-entry pass. There shall be no requirement of an e-pass for any other movement of individuals within the state or for leaving the state," it added.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Irish coalition deal approved to end political deadlock

Irelands two dominant centre-right parties and the smaller Green Party agreed on Friday to form a new coalition government that will focus on climate action and end four months of political stalemate. Fianna Fail leader Michel Martin is set...

1,700 kg of ganja seized from Odisha s Koraput

In a major haul, Odisha Police have seized 1,700 kilograms of ganja and arrested 26 people in this connection from Koraput district, an official said on Friday. Police said the banned drug was procured from Machkund area of the district, fr...

Experts say global push to develop COVID-19 vaccine require big budget

Experts behind a global push to develop and roll out a vaccine and other treatment for the coronavirus say their ambitions require a big budget. The World Health Organization and its allies made a pitch for their ACT-Accelerator that aims t...

Coronavirus, spreading in Brazil's interior, threatens to 'boomerang' back to major cities

The novel coronavirus, now spreading through the smaller towns of Brazils interior, risks returning to major cities in a so-called boomerang effect, as a lack of specialized medical treatment forces patients into larger urban centers.The im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020