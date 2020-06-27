Left Menu
Development News Edition

1.5 kg heroin seized near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Police seized around 1.5 kilogram of heroin wrapped in packets marked with Pakistan markings along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. A case was registered at police station Mendher in this regard, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 00:15 IST
1.5 kg heroin seized near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Police seized around 1.5 kilogram of heroin wrapped in packets marked with Pakistan markings along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. On a reliable input, a police team launched a search operation in the areas of Dabbi, Dhaarati and Basooni in Balakote sector after suspicious movement of some people with respect to drug peddling was noticed across the LoC near the Dabbi forest area, they said.  Another team also launched a search operation in the Dabbi forest area and it found a polythene bag lying in the bushes and covered by stones near Dabbi village, the officials added.

During the opening of the suspected material, approximately 1,500 grams of heroin was found wrapped in three packets and covered in a polythene bag which had an address of a shop in Lahore, Pakistan, they said. A case was registered at police station Mendher in this regard, the officials said.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower as coronavirus surge prompts renewed restrictions

Wall Streets major indexes tumbled on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. Several U.S. states that were spared the brunt of the initial coronavirus outbreak or moved early...

Irish coalition deal approved to end political deadlock

Irelands two dominant centre-right parties and the smaller Green Party agreed on Friday to form a new coalition government that will focus on climate action and end four months of political stalemate. Fianna Fail leader Michel Martin is set...

1,700 kg of ganja seized from Odisha s Koraput

In a major haul, Odisha Police have seized 1,700 kilograms of ganja and arrested 26 people in this connection from Koraput district, an official said on Friday. Police said the banned drug was procured from Machkund area of the district, fr...

Experts say global push to develop COVID-19 vaccine require big budget

Experts behind a global push to develop and roll out a vaccine and other treatment for the coronavirus say their ambitions require a big budget. The World Health Organization and its allies made a pitch for their ACT-Accelerator that aims t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020