Mizoram govt eases lockdown norms

The Mizoram government on Friday eased lockdown norms in Aizawl municipal area, district headquarters and containment zones following a dip in coronavirus cases in the past two days, officials said. The new order came into effect from Friday and will be valid till June 30.

On June 21, the state government had extended the complete lockdown in these places till June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Shops can open and commercial activities will be normal in Aizawl municipal area, district headquarters and containment zones, the state government notification said.

However, outlets in commercial hubs and shopping complexes will open on alternate days based on the arrangement made by district deputy commissioners in consultation with local/village-level task forces, it said. In the case of Aizawl municipal area, commercial and private vehicles will be allowed to ply on "odd-even" system, the order said.

The state govenment also lifted the ban on public movement..