Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body of man found hanging at residence in Pune

The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging at his residence at Kothrud in Pune city, a senior police official said on Saturday. The body was recovered on Friday and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, the official said. "The man lived with his parents near MIT College in Kothrud.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-06-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 13:33 IST
Body of man found hanging at residence in Pune
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging at his residence at Kothrud in Pune city, a senior police official said on Saturday. The body was recovered on Friday and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, the official said.

"The man lived with his parents near MIT College in Kothrud. On Friday, when he was in his room, his family members tried to call him, but failed to get any response," she said. The door was then broken open, following which they found his body hanging from the ceiling, the official said.

According to her, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. A case of accidental death was registered and investigation into the incident is underway, she said.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks

Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan will agree on a deal to fill the giant Blue Nile dam in two to three weeks, following mediation by the African Union to broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies.Tortuous negotiations over the...

Sports News Roundup: McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19; Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from...

Body of man found hanging at residence in Pune

The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging at his residence at Kothrud in Pune city, a senior police official said on Saturday. The body was recovered on Friday and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, the official said.The m...

Michael Winterbottom to direct series based on UK PM's handling of coronavirus pandemic

The Wedding Guest helmer Michael Winterbottom is set to tackle a TV series based around UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The project is a joint collaboration between production company Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020