KDMC fines 270 people in two days for COVID-19 violations
The civic body in Kalyan and Dombivli towns of Maharashtra's Thane district collected over Rs 1.3 lakh in fines in just two days from people who failed to wear masks in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Saturday.PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 13:45 IST
The civic body in Kalyan and Dombivli towns of Maharashtra's Thane district collected over Rs 1.3 lakh in fines in just two days from people who failed to wear masks in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Saturday. As per a release, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has collected fines to the tune of Rs 1.35 lakh from 270 people, who were not wearing masks while stepping out of their homes.
While Rs 67,500 were collected in fines from B ward, the municipality's I ward accounted for the least number of violations, it was stated. As per official data, 358 COVID-19 cases were reported in the KDMC limits on Friday.
