COVID: 52 people arrested for flouting norms by gathering at mosque in UP's Shamli

Fifty-two people were arrested in a town in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh for gathering at a mosque for Friday prayers, violating orders that prevent large assemblies to combat the spread of COVID-19, police said here. They were arrested as assembly of more than five people at religious places in the state is prohibited in view of the outbreak, SHO Yashpal Dhama said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Kairana town, he said. A case was registered under various sections of the law, the SHO said, adding that all of them were later released on bail.