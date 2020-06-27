Left Menu
29 foreign terrorists active in South Kashmir: IGP

It is a huge success for the security forces to have wiped out the HM from Tral area and our endeavour will be to wipe out militancy from the whole of South Kashmir,” he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 17:36 IST
Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday that 29 foreign terrorists are active in South Kashmir but assured that the security forces are experienced enough to deal with them and wipe out militancy from whole of South Kashmir. "There is a presence of foreign terrorists in the upper reaches of Kokernag, Tral and Khrew. There are about 29 foreign terrorists active in South Kashmir and we will neutralize them when they come down and our sources inform us (about them)," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of the CRPF jawan killed in a terrorist attack in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on Friday. Asked whether foreign terrorists are a bigger challenge or the local ones, the IGP said both are a challenge but the forces are experienced enough to deal with them.

"Foreign terrorists or locals both are a challenge even though foreign terrorists are more trained. Our security forces, especially SOG boys, are well trained and have been working for the last 25 years and we have developed an expertise in dealing with them. What matters is the pinpoint information and once we get it, we will neutralize them," he said. Kumar said the number of terrorists in South Kashmir was more than the north but security forces have started anti-militancy operations in North Kashmir as well.

"But there are militants remaining in the south and it is our priority (to deal with them)," he said. On a question about the recent militancy-related incidents in north Kashmir and whether the ultras had the upper hand there, the IGP said it was not like that.

"There was a perception that militants had an upper hand in the north because there were huge losses on our side in the first week of May, but it is not like that. There is a lesser number of militants in north Kashmir but we will neutralize them soon," he said. Kumar said the security forces have achieved huge success by wiping out Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) from the Tral area of Pulwama district and the aim is to wipe out militancy from the whole of South Kashmir.

"Tral was known as an epicenter of militants since 1989 along with Sopore and Shopian. Tral is a difficult terrain and militants have always been there. HM is an old outfit that shelters every outfit. It is a huge success for the security forces to have wiped out the HM from Tral area and our endeavor will be to wipe out militancy from the whole of South Kashmir," he said. Asked whether the security forces were focussing on neutralizing Hizbul terrorists, the IGP said the forces do not pick and choose.

"It is not that we pick and choose the militants to neutralize them. When we get input, we launch an operation and whichever militant is there, we neutralize them. There is no priority that we will neutralize only HM," he said. Asked about Friday's attack in Bijbehara, Kumar said they have identified the attacker and he will face action soon.

"Some of our people were there, who are eyewitness, who have identified Zahid who was on a bike and fired indiscriminately from a pistol. We have registered an FIR against this militant by name and he will very soon be neutralized," Kumar said.

