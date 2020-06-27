Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court remands HP Cong leader Neeraj Bharti to 4-day police custody in sedition case

A court here on Saturday remanded former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti, who was arrested for allegedly posting "anti-national and objectionable materials" on social media regarding the India-China border standoff in Ladakh, to four-day police custody. He was arrested on Friday on charges of sedition, among others. Bharti was produced before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court, Shimla, which remanded him to police custody till June 30.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:52 IST
Court remands HP Cong leader Neeraj Bharti to 4-day police custody in sedition case

A court here on Saturday remanded former Congress MLA Neeraj Bharti, who was arrested for allegedly posting "anti-national and objectionable materials" on social media regarding the India-China border standoff in Ladakh, to four-day police custody. He was arrested on Friday on charges of sedition, among others.

Bharti was produced before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court, Shimla, which remanded him to police custody till June 30. The former legislator from Jawali in Kangra district was arrested in connection with an FIR registered against him under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Crime Branch police station, CID Shimla on June 20.

Bharti, a former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS), was summoned to the police station for questioning, Himachal Pradesh Police spokesperson Khushhal Sharma said on Friday. He said Bharti was quizzed for three days from June 24 to 26 on various aspects relating to the case. Subsequently, he was arrested in the case for investigation purposes.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint from lawyer Narendra Guleria. In his complaint to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police, Guleria alleged that messages posted by Bharti on social media were an attempt to spread hatred and disrespect the government.

Two years ago, the Congress leader was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Facebook against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pratibha Bali, a police official said. PTI DJI DIV DIV.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

CDEC, Aster sweep in DPL-CDA Season 2

CDEC Gaming won again on Saturday to move to the top of the standings of Season 2 in the DPL-CDA Professional League. CDEC 2-1 swept Invictus Gaming 0-1 in 37 and 36 minutes, while Team Aster 1-0 made their debut with a sweep of Team Sirius...

UK first NATO country to send coronavirus aid to Africa

Britains Royal Air Force says the first in a series of flights taking coronavirus aid to Africa has departed for Ghana with materials for a field hospital with capacity for nearly 100 people. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in ...

Irdai asks insurers to offer corona standard policy by July 10

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, sector regulator Irdai has asked the general and health insurers to offer short-term COVID standard health policy or Corona Kavach Policy for individuals by July 10. Issuing the gu...

Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split

Suning and FunPlus Phoenix remained in the top half of the standings with wins Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Suning 4-3 stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports 0-6, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020