PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:10pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:12 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:10pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 72 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 12285 5480 157 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 174 49 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 6919 4247 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 8859 6930 58 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 427 335 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2602 1937 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 80188 49301 2558 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1128 420 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 30773 22417 1790 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 13427 8472 218 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 875 498 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 6966 4225 93 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2294 1647 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 11923 7287 191 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 4071 2108 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 960 554 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 12965 9971 550 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 159133 84245 7273 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1092 432 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 48 42 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 148 47 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 387 162 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 6350 4606 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 619 221 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 5056 3320 128 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 16944 13085 391 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 87 39 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 78335 44094 1025 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 12349 4766 237 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1331 1055 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2791 1912 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 21548 14215 649 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 16711 10789 629 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 519837 308951 16088------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 20108 13765 414 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 508953 and the death toll at 15685. The ministry said that 295881 people have so far recovered from the infection.

