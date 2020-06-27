195 people test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala
As many as 195 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Saturday, informed Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.ANI | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:30 IST
As many as 195 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Saturday, informed Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. Shailaja further stated that 102 people had recovered from the virus on Saturday.
According to the latest report by the Union Ministry of health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Kerala stands at 3,876, with 1,846 active cases and 2,008 recoveries. India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours. (ANI)
