Union min Jitendra Singh avails online domicile certificate from home district Doda in J-K

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday availed his domicile certificate online from his home district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. Singh, minister of state in Prime Minister's Office and Member Parliament from Udhampur-Doda constituency, applied for the domicile certificate through online mode by following all the rules, regulations and documentary formalities and accordingly tehsildar Doda issued domicile certificate in his favour, the spokesman said.

The Union minister is a permanent resident of Kalhota village in Malhori tehsil of Doda. The spokesman said the mass distribution of domicile certificates is on in Doda district as per the directions of the Union Territory administration. Special camps are being organised by the district administration, where tehsildars concerned are issuing domicile certificates on the spot, he said.

As per the district administration, around 8,980 domicile certificates have been issued across Doda by the respective tehsildars. The Union Minister appreciated the efforts of the UT administration for placing an online mechanism for the general public to get the domicile certificate at their doorsteps, the spokesman said.

The government notified the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, on May 18 this year and allowed different categories of non-locals, including non-local government employees, to register for domicile certificates. As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in J-K are entitled to get domicile certificates. Prior to the nullification of Article 370 and Article 35A, only state subjects were allowed to buy land and apply for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.