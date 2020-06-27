14 more test COVID-19 positive in Ladakh; 87 recover

Left Menu
Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 960 on Saturday, while the number of active cases dropped to 405, with 87 more COVID-19 patients getting discharged after recovery, health department officials said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:55 IST
Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 960 on Saturday, while the number of active cases dropped to 405, with 87 more COVID-19 patients getting discharged after recovery, health department officials said. Of the fresh virus cases, nine were reported in Kargil district and five in Leh district, they said.

With this, the total number of cases in Ladakh -- 701 in Kargil and 259 in Leh -- has increased to 960, the officials said. One person from Leh had died of the disease, they added.

Seventy patients were discharged after recovery in Kargil, while 17 patients recovered in Leh district, the officials said. So far, 554 patients have recovered from the infection in both the districts, including 400 in Kargil, the officials said.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh has dropped to 405 -- 104 in Leh and 301 in Kargil -- and the condition of all of them is “stable,” they said..

