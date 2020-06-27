Man killed by goons over old rivalry in Dharavi

A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in the early hours of Saturday when they were attacked with sharp weapons by a group of goons in Dharavi here, police said. Police have arrested three persons and search is on for 17 others, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Afzal Shaikh. The incident occurred in Dr Ambedkar Maidan in Kumbharwada area of the slum colony, the official said, adding that an old rivalry was the prima facie cause.