2 returnees test COVID positive in Meghalaya; total cases rise to 48
Two returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya in the past two days, increasing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 48, Health Minister A L Hek said on Saturday. "One person hailing from Ri-Bhoi district was tested positive for COVID-19 after his return from Assam.PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:16 IST
Two returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya in the past two days, increasing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 48, Health Minister A L Hek said on Saturday. "One person hailing from Ri-Bhoi district was tested positive for COVID-19 after his return from Assam. An armed force personnel who returned from Bihar has also tested positive for the infection," he told PTI.
The total number of infected people increased to 48 while state now has five active cases. A senior health department officer said that 42 people have recovered from COVID-19 and one person has died.
ALSO READ
Goa reports 30 more cases of COVID-19
Mainland China reports 7 new confirmed, 1 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Death toll From COVID-19 in Brazil rises by 1,239 to 40,919 people - Health Ministry
Report says UK BAME groups must get targeted health advice in 2nd COVID-19 wave- Sky
COVID-19 in Africa: WHO urges constant vigilance as cases top 200,000