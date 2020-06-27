Ajmer Dargah head slams Pakistan PM for calling Osama bin Laden a 'martyr'
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:26 IST
The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, condemned Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement of calling slain terrorist Osama bin Laden a "martyr". In the Pakistan parliament, PM Imran Khan addressed the terrorist as a "martyr", which reflects that terrorism is part of Pakistan's ''state policy'', Abedin said in a statement on Saturday.
He condemned the Pakistan prime minister's statement, saying that it is shameful. "This statement of the Pakistan prime minister is clearly showing the country's attitude towards terrorism," Abedin said.
He alleged that countries like China gave weapons and financial support to countries like Pakistan to promote terrorism.
