Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flood situation in Assam worsens; 2 more die, over 4.6 lakh people affected

The two deaths were reported at Balijana and Matia in Goalpara district due to flood waters, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its daily bulletin. The death toll in this year's floods in the state has gone up to 16.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-06-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 23:30 IST
Flood situation in Assam worsens; 2 more die, over 4.6 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Saturday with two more people losing their lives due to the deluge, which has affected over 4.6 lakh people across 21 districts, officials said. The two deaths were reported at Balijana and Matia in Goalpara district due to flood waters, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its daily bulletin.

The death toll in this year's floods in the state has gone up to 16. The ASDMA said more than 4.6 lakh persons have been hit by the deluge in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon and other districts.

Dhemaji is the worst affected, followed by Tinsukia and Nalbari. The administration has rescued 261 people during the last 24 hours in the three districts, the bulletin said.

With incessant rains, Dibrugarh city has been under water for the last four days, the ASDMA said, adding that 1,289 villages are submerged and 37,313.46 hectares of crop area has been damaged. Authorities have set up 132 relief camps and distribution centres in 10 districts where 19,496 people are taking shelter.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Guwahati, Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara town and Dhubri town. Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged at various places, the bulletin said.

Massive erosion has been witnessed in Baksa and Udalguri, the ASDMA said. The bulletin also said that 80 out of 183 camps are affected due to the flood at the Kaziranga National Park.

TRENDING

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA

Athletic apparel maker Under Armour said on Saturday it will discontinue its partnership with UCLA - a 15-year, 280 million accord announced in 2016 that was billed as the largest apparel deal in the history of the American collegiate sport...

Three men trafficking 300-kg cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Ghaziabad injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida: Official.

Three men trafficking 300-kg cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Ghaziabad injured in an encounter with police in Greater Noida Official....

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan hope for Nile dam deal in weeks

Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt said they were hopeful that the African Union AU could help them broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies within two or three weeks. Ethiopia, whose Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam ...

Counter-terrorism police charge man with three murders after knife attack in English town

A suspect has been charged with three counts of murder over a knife attack in the English town of Reading described by police as a terrorist incident, the Crown Prosecution Service CPS said on Saturday.A man wielding a five-inch knife attac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020