Srikakulam incident unfortunate, shouldn't reoccur: Andhra Education Minister

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday termed the Srikakulam incident, where the body of a 70-year-old person was taken to the burial ground on a JCB earthmover, as unfortunate. "The state government immediately took action on responsible persons. Such incidents should not reoccur," Suresh said.

The body of the victim, who later tested positive for COVID-19, was taken to the graveyard on a JCB earthmover in Palasa town in Srikakulam district on Friday. The family of the victim called the incident "an inhumane act" as the necessary protocols for shifting a deceased coronavirus patient were not followed.

On receiving information about the incident, the Andhra Pradesh government officials met district collector J Nivas and ordered immediate action against the accused. Palasa Municipal Commissioner T Nagendra Kumar and Sanitary Inspector N Rajiv have now been suspended. (ANI)