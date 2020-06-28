Srikakulam incident unfortunate, shouldn't reoccur: Andhra Education Minister
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday termed the Srikakulam incident, where the body of a 70-year-old person was taken to the burial ground on a JCB earth mover, as unfortunate.ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-06-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 03:06 IST
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday termed the Srikakulam incident, where the body of a 70-year-old person was taken to the burial ground on a JCB earthmover, as unfortunate. "The state government immediately took action on responsible persons. Such incidents should not reoccur," Suresh said.
The body of the victim, who later tested positive for COVID-19, was taken to the graveyard on a JCB earthmover in Palasa town in Srikakulam district on Friday. The family of the victim called the incident "an inhumane act" as the necessary protocols for shifting a deceased coronavirus patient were not followed.
On receiving information about the incident, the Andhra Pradesh government officials met district collector J Nivas and ordered immediate action against the accused. Palasa Municipal Commissioner T Nagendra Kumar and Sanitary Inspector N Rajiv have now been suspended. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srikakulam
- Andhra Pradesh
- JCB
- Palasa
- Srikakulam district
ALSO READ
186 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours
Railways says deployed 204 isolation coaches so far after demand from states: 70 in UP, 54 in Delhi, 60 in Telangana, 20 in Andhra Pradesh.
KSRTC to resume interstate services to Andhra Pradesh from June 17
MGNREGA workers allege lack of facilities at quarantine centre in AP's Srikakulam
Ganja worth Rs 14 lakh seized in Andhra Pradesh, two detained