All normal activities will be allowed in Dehradun between 5 am and 8 pm every day from June 29, said the Dehradun District Magistrate.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-06-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 07:37 IST
All normal activities to resume in Dehradun from June 29
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All normal activities will be allowed in Dehradun between 5 am and 8 pm every day from June 29, said the Dehradun District Magistrate. "In Dehradun from Monday (June 29), all normal activities can resume from 5 am except in the containment areas. The markets will also remain open till 8 pm," read an order.

It added, "The lockdown on Saturdays will no longer be in place but on Sundays, there would be a weekly lockdown." A total of 66 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,791.

A total of 87 recoveries were also reported, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,909. According to the state control room for COVID-19, active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 827 and 37 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

