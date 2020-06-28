J-K resumes development projects in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir administration has resumed development projects in various districts of the Union Territory, including Baramulla, in the wake of revised guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown. The project includes the road macadamization in Sopore as the road connects Baramulla with the frontier district of Kupwara in North Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Gurdev Singh, Executive Engineer, Roads and Bridges (R&B) department, Sopore Division said, "We are repairing 26 km long road starting from Sopore district. It is a lifeline to many as this trunk road connects two districts with maximum traffic." "The total allocation for this project was quoted at Rs 598 crore. Last year, the government allocated Rs 244 crore while this year, they have allocated 196 crores for the project," Singh said.

During the lockdown, migrant labourer returned to their native places but this has given an employment opportunity to the local labourer in the district, he added. A labourer from Bandipora district, Shabir Ahmad said, "We are thankful to R&B Sopore division who provides us employment in the times when we were sitting idle for the last three months.Adding to this, Irshad Ahmad, another local labourer said, "More development work should also resume so that other labourers are benefitted."

The Union Territory administration, with funding from the Centre under various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), is constructing more roads to connect the rural areas with the cities. (ANI)