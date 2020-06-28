Domestic issues may have led man to kill kids, self: Police

Domestic problems might have led a man to allegedly kill his three children before committing suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. Kaliash Parmar (35) allegedly slit the throats of his three children - 12 year-old son and two daughters aged 8 and 3 - before committing suicide at his home in Babul Pada area of Nallasopara here on Saturday, they said.

District Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said as per the information provided by the man's father, who was residing in the neighbourhood, Parmar's wife left him about one-and-a-half-month back. On Saturday, Parmar found a photo of his wife on someone else's Facebook account and got disturbed, which might have prompted him to take the extreme step, the official said.

The police recovered the knife that Parmar allegedly used to kill the children and himself, he said. Parmar initially tried to commit suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling with the help of a saree, but when he failed in it, he allegedly slit his throat, he said.

Parmar's father told the police that he had gone to call him for tea around 4 pm on Saturday. Parmar then told his father that he would come later, but did not go to his place. Later, around 8 pm, when Parmar's father went to call him again, he found his son's house locked from inside.

When he did not get any response on knocking, he along with the help of neighbours broke open the door and found his son and three grandchildren lying inside with their throats slit, the official said. A case was registered and further investigation was underway, he added.