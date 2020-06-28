Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic issues may have led man to kill kids, self: Police

Kaliash Parmar (35) allegedly slit the throats of his three children - 12 year-old son and two daughters aged 8 and 3 - before committing suicide at his home in Babul Pada area of Nallasopara here on Saturday, they said. District Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said as per the information provided by the man's father, who was residing in the neighbourhood, Parmar's wife left him about one-and-a-half-month back.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-06-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 14:18 IST
Domestic issues may have led man to kill kids, self: Police

Domestic problems might have led a man to allegedly kill his three children before committing suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday. Kaliash Parmar (35) allegedly slit the throats of his three children - 12 year-old son and two daughters aged 8 and 3 - before committing suicide at his home in Babul Pada area of Nallasopara here on Saturday, they said.

District Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said as per the information provided by the man's father, who was residing in the neighbourhood, Parmar's wife left him about one-and-a-half-month back. On Saturday, Parmar found a photo of his wife on someone else's Facebook account and got disturbed, which might have prompted him to take the extreme step, the official said.

The police recovered the knife that Parmar allegedly used to kill the children and himself, he said. Parmar initially tried to commit suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling with the help of a saree, but when he failed in it, he allegedly slit his throat, he said.

Parmar's father told the police that he had gone to call him for tea around 4 pm on Saturday. Parmar then told his father that he would come later, but did not go to his place. Later, around 8 pm, when Parmar's father went to call him again, he found his son's house locked from inside.

When he did not get any response on knocking, he along with the help of neighbours broke open the door and found his son and three grandchildren lying inside with their throats slit, the official said. A case was registered and further investigation was underway, he added.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Salons reopen for business in Maharashtra's Pune

After a gap of over three months, salons were reopened in Pune for business on Sunday. The Maharashtra government permitted barbershops, salons and beauty parlours to resume operations from June 28 in the state, under its Mission Begin Agai...

Children more resilient against COVID-19: Lancet study

The majority of children with COVID-19 in 26 countries fared well clinically compared to adults, according to a review of studies that assessed research published during the first four months of the pandemic. Scientists, including those fro...

Realty cos have time till Jun 30 to pay GST on shortfall in input procurement from dealers

Real estate companies that opted for lower GST rates of 1 per cent and 5 per cent from April 1, 2019, but could not procure 80 per cent of the total supplies from registered dealers, will have to pay tax on the shortfall in such procurement...

Malawi's Chakwera sworn in as president after re-run election

Malawis new president Lazarus Chakwera was sworn in for a five-year term on Sunday, hours after unseating former leader Peter Mutharika in a re-run election.Chakwera, 65, won 58.57 of the vote in Tuesdays poll, a dramatic reversal of the re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020