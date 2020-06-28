Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar: NSS, NCC members to be roped in for outbreak combat

As on Saturday night, the district had 3,930 COVID-19 cases, of which over 3,000 were in Vasai-Virar and some 900 in rural areas, and 117 deaths. After a meeting chaired by Collector Kailas Shinde on Saturday, it was also decided to strictly enforce restrictions in place to combat the outbreak, officials said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-06-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 14:31 IST
Palghar: NSS, NCC members to be roped in for outbreak combat
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

The Palghar administration has decided to rope in teachers, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme members to help in efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. As on Saturday night, the district had 3,930 COVID-19 cases, of which over 3,000 were in Vasai-Virar and some 900 in rural areas, and 117 deaths.

After a meeting chaired by Collector Kailas Shinde on Saturday, it was also decided to strictly enforce restrictions in place to combat the outbreak, officials said. Students of NCC, NSS will cooperate with police to control movement in restricted areas, a statement from the district administration said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Gay, trans Brazilians pummeled by coronavirus economic crisis

One in four unemployed gay and trans-Brazilians has lost their job recently during the coronavirus outbreak, a survey released on Sunday found, showing the joblessness among LGBT Brazilians almost double the nations overall rate.Four in 10 ...

COVID-19: Salons reopen for business in Maharashtra's Pune

After a gap of over three months, salons were reopened in Pune for business on Sunday. The Maharashtra government permitted barbershops, salons and beauty parlours to resume operations from June 28 in the state, under its Mission Begin Agai...

Children more resilient against COVID-19: Lancet study

The majority of children with COVID-19 in 26 countries fared well clinically compared to adults, according to a review of studies that assessed research published during the first four months of the pandemic. Scientists, including those fro...

Realty cos have time till Jun 30 to pay GST on shortfall in input procurement from dealers

Real estate companies that opted for lower GST rates of 1 per cent and 5 per cent from April 1, 2019, but could not procure 80 per cent of the total supplies from registered dealers, will have to pay tax on the shortfall in such procurement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020