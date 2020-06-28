Fire breaks out at stationary shop, printing press in Noida

Left Menu
PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-06-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 14:57 IST
A fire broke out at a stationary shop and a printing press in different areas of Noida on Sunday, police officials said. No loss of life was reported in either of the incidents, the officials said.

Around 8 am, a fire broke out at a stationary shop in Sector 12 and soon spread to an adjoining bakery, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official from the Sector 24 police station said. "The fire was soon controlled and no injury or loss to life was reported," he said.

In another incident, the fire was reported from a printing press in Sector 20 of the city during the day. "Fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control. The fire was caused due to a short circuit," an official from the Sector 20 police station said.

Loss of property was being ascertained in both the cases, according to the officials..

