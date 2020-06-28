Left Menu
MP: Door-to-door survey under 'Kill Corona' drive from July 1

Under the campaign, door-to-door survey will be conducted and tests would also be done on citizens for other diseases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a virtual review meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday. Chouhan said during the 15-day campaign, 2.5 lakh tests will be carried out and 15,000 to 20,000 samples would be collected daily, according to a press release.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-06-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 17:36 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government will launch a 'Kill Corona' campaign from July 1 to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Under the campaign, door-to-door survey will be conducted and tests would also be done on citizens for other diseases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a virtual review meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

Chouhan said during the 15-day campaign, 2.5 lakh tests will be carried out and 15,000 to 20,000 samples would be collected daily, according to a press release. He said the testing capacity will be doubled from 4,000 per 10 lakh people to 8,000 per 10 lakh people.

Chouhan said the state's COVID-19 recovery rate was 76.9 per cent, while the national recovery rate was 58.1 per cent. The COVID-19 growth rate in the state was 1.44 per, which is less than half of the national average of 3.69 per cent, he said.

The virus positivity rate in the state was 3.85 per cent as against the national positivity rate of 6.54 per cent, the chief minister said. Till Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 12,965 COVID-19 cases and 550 deaths due to the disease.

