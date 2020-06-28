Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre tells Arunachal for expeditious implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

Being implemented in partnership with states, the mission aims to enable every rural household with assured availability of potable water at a service level of 55 litres per capita per day on regular and long-term basis so as to bring improvements in lives of rural folks. Arunachal Pradesh plans to provide cent per cent tap connections to all the households of the state by March, 2023 and accordingly the Centre has allocated an amount of Rs 255 crore for the state under the mission in 2020-21.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 28-06-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 17:40 IST
Centre tells Arunachal for expeditious implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

The Centre has asked Arunachal Pradesh government for expeditious implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship programme that aims to improve the lives of rural people by providing safe drinking water to every rural household through household tap connections by 2024. Union Jal Shakti Ministr Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged him to focus on retrofitting and augmentation of piped water supply schemes already existing in the villages and habitations, so that the remaining households could be provided with tap connections easily in least possible time.

Shekhawat in his letter asked the chief minister to start the work in a 'campaign mode'. "During the Covid19 pandemic, it is the endeavour of the government that people do not crowd public stand posts and drinking water sources, the union minister said.

He requested the state government for taking up water supply works in villages on immediate basis to provide household tap connections, which would help in practising social distancing and would additionally help local people in getting employment and boost rural economy. Stressing on the need for strengthening of existing drinking water sources for long-term sustainability of drinking water supply systems, Shekhawat asked for convergence of various programmes like MGNREGS, SBM (G), 15th FC Grants to PRIs, District Mineral Development Fund, CAMPA, Local Area Development Fund, at village level for judicious use of all available funds.

"The state will get Rs 231 crore under 15th Finance Commission Grants to PRIs during 2020-21; 50 per cent of this amount has to be mandatorily to be spent on water and sanitation," the minister said in his letter. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, water quality testing laboratories at district and state levels are given priority.

Community is being involved for surveillance of water quality. Provision has been made to empower and engage with the community for which, various activities are planned like timely procurement of kits, supply of kits to the community, identification of at least five women in every village, training five persons especially women for use of field test kits, so that water can be tested locally.

Shekhawat in his letter assured Khandu of his full support to make the state a cent per cent Har Ghar Jal state and intends to discuss the planning and implementation of the mission with him through video conferencing soon. The approach of decentralized, demand-driven, community-managed water supply schemes at village level is perceived as a major reform in the drinking water sector in India. Being implemented in partnership with states, the mission aims to enable every rural household with assured availability of potable water at a service level of 55 litres per capita per day on regular and long-term basis so as to bring improvements in lives of rural folks.

Arunachal Pradesh plans to provide cent per cent tap connections to all the households of the state by March, 2023 and accordingly the Centre has allocated an amount of Rs 255 crore for the state under the mission in 2020-21. The state would be given additional funds in form of performance grants based on the achievement in terms of tangible outputs - the household tap connections and commensurate financial progress.

Of the 2.18 lakh total rural households in Arunachal Pradesh, 37,000 households have been already provided with tap connections. The state is planning to provide 77,000 tap connections in 2020-21. While planning, thrust is given on covering households in aspirational district, quality-affected habitations, Sansad Adarsh Gramin Yojana villages on priority.

Being a decentralized programme, local community will play a pivotal role in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of water supply systems in villages to ensure long-term sustainability. Local communities are encouraged to take responsibility of water supply systems in villages for regular upkeep and operation and maintenance. In all villages, IEC campaign along with community mobilization needs to be taken up to make Jal Jeevan Mission truly a peoples movement.

Skilling activities are planned so that unemployed youth could be trained in plumbing, masonry, fitting, pump operation so that a pool of trained human resources could be available at village level and engaged locally, which will help in long-term operation and maintenance of schemes without depending on outside agencies..

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors eye economic data, stimulus measures as stocks rally stalls

Upcoming U.S. economic data and deadlines for renewing some fiscal stimulus measures in July could prove key tests for an equities rebound that has wavered in recent weeks. The benchmark SP 500 has risen about 34 from its late March lows. B...

US News Roundup: One dead, another injured in shooting; Mississippi moves to change its state flag and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.One dead, another injured in shooting at Jefferson Square Park in LouisvilleOne person died and another was injured in a shooting late on Saturday in Louisville, Kentuckys Jefferson ...

Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday

The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in Gurgaon and Faridabad to reopen from July 1, more than two months after they were shut to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Gurgaon district administration said it would implemen...

World News Roundup: Biden criticizes Trump; Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Biden criticizes Trump for inaction over reported Russian bountiesThe White House on Saturday denied that President Donald Trump was briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that Russias mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020