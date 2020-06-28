Expert committee to submit report to govt on possible community tranmission

Left Menu
With a spike in coronavirus cases in the city, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday said an expert committee advising the Karnataka government on COVID-19 related matters would soon submit its report on possible community transmission.

With a spike in coronavirus cases in the city, Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday said an expert committee advising the Karnataka government on COVID-19 related matters would soon submit its report on possible community transmission. "...There is a committee of experts, who have had discussions with the Chief Minister.

They will take three-four days to survey the entire Bengaluru after which they will give a report. Once they submit it, we will inform you," he told reporters in response to a question on whether there was community transmission. The statement from the Minister, who is in-charge of COVID-19 management in the city, has come amid reports quoting some senior experts indicating that community transmission might have begun in some places, especially in certain parts of Bengaluru.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which stood at 3,408 as of June 1, was 11,923 on Saturday with the capital city topping the districts in the infection count. A total of 2,531 cases have been reported in the city as of Saturday evening, which includes 84 deaths and 533 discharges.

A total of 596 positive cases were reported on Saturday alone. Ashoka said the government was looking at all options to control the spread of the virus and considering Ayurveda medicines to boost immunity.

"Certain states like Kerala have adopted some Ayurvedic practices...a team of doctors had met us in this regard- to increase immunity- there is a plan to distribute it (Ayurveda medicine) to people in Bengaluru. No formal decision has been arrived at yet in this regard," he said.

The Minister said a new tag system, "a model to the entire country," would be introduced to keep a watch on those in quarantine and to prevent people from flouting this norm. Once the person is tagged, it would remain active for 14 days and if the individual tried to cut it, a beep sound would alert officials manning the system, he said.

This was being done following complaints that those supposed to be in quarantine were roaming outside, keeping their phones at home, Ashoka said, adding that there were even reports of people escaping from hospitals. "It (tag system) is in the process...we are in talks with a company in this regard," he added.

